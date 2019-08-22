Armistice Capital Boosted Position in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by $2.60 Million as Valuation Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed Its Stake

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 18,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,181 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 24,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 420,061 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,488 shares to 35,540 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.51M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Benin Mngmt Corp holds 7,432 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 0.53% or 25,456 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 0.6% or 1.22 million shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com owns 25.34 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. 5,567 were reported by Roberts Glore Inc Il. Advisory Limited Com accumulated 149,088 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc reported 12,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 4,679 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 112,793 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based Intersect Capital Lc has invested 1.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gladius Cap Mngmt LP holds 0% or 36,768 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 5,112 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30 million shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $29.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,000 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.