Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.98. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 60.92% and its average target price is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.