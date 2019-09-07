Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.