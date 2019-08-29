Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Since Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 766 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has 30.3 and 30.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 73.4%. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.