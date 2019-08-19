Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

As Biotechnology companies, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 198.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta which is 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 228.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.