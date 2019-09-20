Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 473.34 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 94.68% and its average target price is $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 99.9%. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.