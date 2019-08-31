Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 994.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.