Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Volatility & Risk
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 994.09%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
