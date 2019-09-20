Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Since Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 46.75 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.98 beta means Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 198.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.1 beta is the reason why it is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 22% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.