Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 93.34 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.98 beta indicates that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $9, which is potential 112.26% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.