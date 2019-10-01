Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189,176,470.59% -176% -114.9% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Novo Nordisk A/S is $400, which is potential 673.69% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 10 of the 12 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.