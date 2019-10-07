Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189,662,900.14% -176% -114.9% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 493,060,302.55% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 381.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 33.4%. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.