Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 6.46%. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.