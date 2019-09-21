Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 695.42 N/A -3.83 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $84.8, with potential downside of -9.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.