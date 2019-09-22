Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.