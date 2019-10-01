Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.67 17.15M 35.15 2.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189,176,470.59% -176% -114.9% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,039,339.43% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $132, with potential upside of 35.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.