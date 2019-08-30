Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

This is a contrast between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

