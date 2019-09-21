Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 100.35% and its average target price is $11.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
