Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 100.35% and its average target price is $11.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.