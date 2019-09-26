Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 243.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 1.6% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.