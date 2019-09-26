Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 243.94%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 1.6% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
