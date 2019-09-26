Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 6.70 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.98 and it happens to be 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors iBio Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.