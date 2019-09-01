Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.