Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.98 beta means Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 198.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Chiasma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 93.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.