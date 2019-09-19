Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

We are comparing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 16 46.13 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectis S.A.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. has 9.8 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 31.4%. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.