Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 13.34 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 consensus price target and a 136.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 22%. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.