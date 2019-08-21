Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|13.34
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 consensus price target and a 136.93% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 22%. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
