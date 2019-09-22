Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We are comparing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -11.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.