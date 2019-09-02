Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparing side by side

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 110.08% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 25.1%. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.