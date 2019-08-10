Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 120.20 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Vaccinex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 1.6% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.