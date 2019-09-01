Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparison side by side

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.89 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 47.8%. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.