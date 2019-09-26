Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
