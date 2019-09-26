Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.98 shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.