Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparison side by side

Both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.01 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 198.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 757.74% and its consensus price target is $20.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.