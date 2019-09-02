Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Contrasting side by side

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NuCana plc’s potential upside is 120.26% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38.7% of NuCana plc shares. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.