Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2146.39 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.98. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NantKwest Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. NantKwest Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.