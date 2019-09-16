Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Comparing side by side

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 0% respectively. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.