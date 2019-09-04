Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 61.9% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.