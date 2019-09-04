Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Volatility and Risk
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.
Liquidity
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 61.9% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
