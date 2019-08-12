Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.75 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.98 beta means Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 198.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Intrexon Corporation’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Intrexon Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 80.1%. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.