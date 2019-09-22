Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 241.95% and its average target price is $11.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 19.5%. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.