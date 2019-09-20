Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Contrasting side by side

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A.’s potential upside is 48.94% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 46.27% respectively. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.