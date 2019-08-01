Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) Analysts See $-0.29 EPS; LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (LUCRF) Shorts Raised By 80.3%

Analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.37 EPS change or 89.10% from last quarter’s $-2.66 EPS. After having $-1.54 EPS previously, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -81.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 33,578 shares traded. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) has declined 74.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.93% the S&P500.

LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had an increase of 80.3% in short interest. LUCRF’s SI was 1.39 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 80.3% from 769,400 shares previously. With 113,600 avg volume, 12 days are for LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s short sellers to cover LUCRF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1468. About 56,725 shares traded or 47.22% up from the average. Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “C3J Therapeutics and AmpliPhi Biosciences Announce Successful Completion of Merger and Formation of Bacteriophage Company Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Armata Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patent Allowances in Europe and Canada – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AmpliPhi Biosciences Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with C3J Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form DEFM14A AmpliPhi Biosciences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.96 million. The firm develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.