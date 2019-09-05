Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Reaches $17.75 52-Week High; Casella Waste Systems Has 1.47 Sentiment

The stock of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.17 target or 8.00% above today’s $17.75 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.24 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $19.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $99.20 million more. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 170,659 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16

Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 84 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 57 reduced and sold holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 39.36 million shares, up from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Casella Waste Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 30.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.65 million for 31.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for 598,428 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 332,442 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 653,326 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 204,625 shares.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 108.76 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 66,623 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 24,950 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 70,879 shares. Starr Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,087 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,700 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 578,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 121,636 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank holds 90,400 shares. Invesco reported 1.32 million shares stake. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Piedmont reported 13,085 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 545,183 shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 53.46 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.96M for 14.79 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.