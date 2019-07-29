Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 1.40% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. N/A 16 53.89 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 24.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 2.42% 5.3% 8.63% 6.59% 19.23% 17.28% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.6 shows that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.