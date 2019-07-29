Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|6.10%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|N/A
|16
|53.89
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.45
|1.81
|2.60
The potential upside of the rivals is 24.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|2.42%
|5.3%
|8.63%
|6.59%
|19.23%
|17.28%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.6 shows that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.