Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 1.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. N/A 16 55.33 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.48 1.79 2.59

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s peers beat Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.