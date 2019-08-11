Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|6.10%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|N/A
|16
|55.33
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.48
|1.79
|2.59
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.12%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|2.05%
|4.64%
|13.55%
|12.79%
|20.41%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.5 shows that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.
Dividends
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s peers beat Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
