Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 86.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 1.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. N/A 16 55.33 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 30.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s competitors beat Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.