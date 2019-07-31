Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.21 N/A 0.31 53.89 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.38 N/A 1.56 25.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s average price target is $41.5, while its potential upside is 9.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares and 92.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. 1.1% are Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 2.42% 5.3% 8.63% 6.59% 19.23% 17.28% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.