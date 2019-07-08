Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Comparing side by side

Both Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.17 N/A 0.31 53.89 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.50 N/A 2.56 13.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential downside is -4.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares and 62.4% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. 1.1% are Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 2.42% 5.3% 8.63% 6.59% 19.23% 17.28% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.