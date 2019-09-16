Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019; Workiva Class A (WK) Sellers Increased By 5.94% Their Shorts

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:AHH) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s current price of $18.02 translates into 1.17% yield. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 230,378 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr

Workiva Inc Class A (NYSE:WK) had an increase of 5.94% in short interest. WK's SI was 1.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.94% from 1.31 million shares previously. With 362,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Workiva Inc Class A (NYSE:WK)'s short sellers to cover WK's short positions. The SI to Workiva Inc Class A's float is 4.8%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 497,871 shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has risen 128.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workiva, BlackLine release joint financials platform – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Deloitte Enhances Accounting and Finance Portfolio with Workiva Connected Reporting and Compliance Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workiva: Global Expansion Is A Double-Edged Sword – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Workiva to Host Analyst Day on September 10 at Workiva Amplify User Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Workiva and BlackLine Team Up to Transform Financial Close and Reporting Processes – Financial Post” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

More notable recent Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Armada Hoffler Properties’s (NYSE:AHH) Share Price Gain of 76% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) For Its 5.0% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armada Hoffler Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.