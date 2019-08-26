Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019; Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 17 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold equity positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 4.71 million shares, down from 4.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:AHH) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s current price of $17.11 translates into 1.23% yield. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 223,826 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 51.54 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin Management Lp stated it has 20,950 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 46,738 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 140,989 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.01% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 126,511 shares. Advisory Services Net reported 83 shares. 5.48 million are owned by Vanguard Incorporated. Davenport And Lc holds 0% or 14,800 shares. 7,068 are owned by Ls Advisors Limited. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 107,802 shares. Starr Int has invested 0.07% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Cornerstone Inc invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Chilton Management Lc has 0.71% invested in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund for 1.30 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Firm Inc. has 0.57% invested in the company for 104,889 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 147,379 shares.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 36,107 shares traded or 11.05% up from the average. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc. The company has market cap of $232.13 million. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.