Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019; GREENBOX POS (GRBX) Shorts Down By 92.31%

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:AHH) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s current price of $17.68 translates into 1.19% yield. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 321,649 shares traded or 27.51% up from the average. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH)

GREENBOX POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. GRBX’s SI was 1,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 14,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.16. About 12,101 shares traded. GreenBox POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Investment Lc has 0.01% invested in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 2.09M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Company has 300 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 31,583 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 524,008 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 19,220 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has 18,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 75,000 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 23,244 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 1,440 shares. 25,154 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 53.25 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important GreenBox POS (OTCMKTS:GRBX) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “GreenBox POS Responds to Notice from OTCMarkets Other OTC:GRBX – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018.

GreenBox Pos LLC, doing business as ASAP International Holdings Inc., provides commercial real estate consulting services for Chinese institutions and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $26.62 million. It offers real estate related services focusing on hospitality, including acquisition advisory, financing, asset management, and strategic repositioning. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as ASAP Expo Inc.