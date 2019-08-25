Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019; CCA INDUSTRIES (CAWW) Sellers Decreased By 3.33% Their Shorts

CCA INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:CAWW) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. CAWW’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 13,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CCA INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s short sellers to cover CAWW’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 2,060 shares traded. CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:AHH) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's current price of $17.11 translates into 1.23% yield. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 219,710 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 51.54 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4.