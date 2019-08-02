Armada Hoffler Pptys Com (AHH) Share Price Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Its Position; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed by $742,126 Its Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com (AHH) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 67,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The hedge fund held 906,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, up from 838,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 105,669 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 6,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,494 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 15,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 1.05 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 29,654 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 10,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,826 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,874 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. State Street has 0% invested in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). 130 are held by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Albert D Mason stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 138,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo LP accumulated 0.04% or 545,183 shares. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 66 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp owns 11,110 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 77,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.04% or 8,416 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 70,305 shares. Wellington Shields Llc has invested 0.08% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,345 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 25 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications accumulated 321,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Cap Gru has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parsec Financial Mgmt has invested 0.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 25,593 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 1.02M shares. Valley National Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,492 shares. Cincinnati Fincl stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Decatur Management Inc reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fulton Commercial Bank Na accumulated 16,943 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 61,342 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 16,693 shares to 31,886 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,190 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

