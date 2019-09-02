Armada Hoffler Pptys Com (AHH) Position Has Boosted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc; As First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lowered Its Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com (AHH) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 67,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The hedge fund held 906,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13 million, up from 838,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 181,352 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 185,257 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

More notable recent Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armada Hoffler Properties Closes on its Anticipated Investment in The Interlock in West Midtown Atlanta – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Whole Foods project in Decatur hits the market for $55 million – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2018 Dividend Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armada Hoffler Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:AHH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 3.93% more from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 404,485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 148,874 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 77,584 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Strs Ohio accumulated 77,481 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 545,183 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 138,700 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.23% or 17,139 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.36 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 140,989 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 121,636 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,700 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.06% or 45,656 shares. Citadel Advsr accumulated 17,319 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 2,700 shares to 63,962 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A).

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shareholders Booked A 56% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 49,441 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, First National Bank & Trust has 2.45% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 561,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Gru Limited has 5.03 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 9,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,387 shares in its portfolio. 277 are owned by Moody Bancshares Trust Division. 248,404 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Cibc Asset Management reported 12,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 224,475 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 sales for $141,869 activity. Ach J Wickliffe bought $4,269 worth of stock or 177 shares. 493 shares were bought by olszewski richard e, worth $11,891. 258 shares valued at $6,249 were bought by Berta Vince on Monday, July 1. The insider Rahe Maribeth S bought 639 shares worth $15,413. $8,924 worth of stock was bought by Booth Cynthia O on Wednesday, April 10. $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by kramer william j.