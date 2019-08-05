Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Reaches $3.91 After 3.00% Down Move; Haemonetics (HAE) Shorts Lowered By 20.18%

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) had a decrease of 20.18% in short interest. HAE’s SI was 1.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.18% from 1.79M shares previously. With 528,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s short sellers to cover HAE’s short positions. The SI to Haemonetics Corporation’s float is 2.82%. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.97. About 541,073 shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology

The stock of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 644,485 shares traded. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $292.45M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $3.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ARLO worth $8.77 million less.

Analysts await Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. After $-0.55 actual EPS reported by Arlo Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arlo Technologies Finally Looks Like A Value Play – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arlo Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netgear Beats Conservative Guidance on Improved Retail Demand – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $292.45 million. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,398 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 34,900 shares. 46,700 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Automobile Association reported 0% stake. First Tru Lp invested in 0.01% or 37,285 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 6,971 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 437,803 were reported by Prudential Fin. 507,188 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,856 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 50,814 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Among 2 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 14 to “Outperform”.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.00 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 112.47 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity. 5,008 Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shares with value of $609,924 were sold by Simon – Christopher.